Burglary, Crash In Bristol

January 26, 2017 3:38 PM
(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Bristol are looking for two people they say attempted to steal a vehicle from a local auto dealership.

Officers say just after 3:30 this morning, they responded to Quick Auto Sales and Service to find  the business had been burglarizd and a 2008 Volkswagen Passat taken from the lot.

A little while later, the vehicle was involved in a crash in the area of King and Fifth Streets.

Police say two occupants were spotted running from from the scene.  K9 units from the State Police were called to the scene but the suspects weren’t located.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding the incident to call (860) 584-3000.

