ACLU: Police Can Do Better On Complaint Procedure

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Some police agencies in Connecticut need to do a better job of spelling out their procedures on filing citizen complaints.

That’s the conclusion of a recent survey and online research of departments by the ACLU of Connecticut.

Executive Director David McGuire says in some instances, misinformation is dispensed and there are several hurdles that need to be cleared in filing a complaint.

McGuire says a solid policy is a key component to community policing, which many departments are putting an emphasis on, and he says that builds community trust.

He says most departments have good policies in place but need to be articulated better.

A 2014 law addressing police complaints came on the heels of an ACLU survey spelling out problems with the police complaint process in some Connecticut departments.