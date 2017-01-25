State Rep. Proposes Legislation To End Daylight Savings Time

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Falling back and Springing forward would be a thing of the past in Connecticut, under a new bill proposed by state representative Kurt Vail of Stafford.

Vail wants to have a discussion about the state remaining on daylight savings time year-round. “There’s been three bills submitted, we’ll probably merge them into one,” Vail said. “My goal is to get a public hearing, so that people can come up and express both sides of the issue. We can listen to it, and then we can move on from there.”

Connecticut wouldn’t be the first state to make its own rules when it comes to daylight savings time. Most of Arizona, parts of Indiana, and Hawaii have ended daylight savings time.