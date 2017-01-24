Connecticut Connection To Maine Crack Ring

AUGUSTA, Maine (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in a crack cocaine ring that brought drugs from Connecticut to Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports Wendell White, of Rumford, Maine, was also sentenced on Monday to three years of supervised release.

Court records indicate that White was part of a scheme to buy crack in New Haven, Connecticut and distribute it in Maine, primarily in Penobscot County, from 2010 to 2013.

Crack is a refined cocaine in crystalline rock form.

Officials say the 52-year-old White also allowed members of two street gangs, the Red Side Guerrilla Brims and the Almighty Blood Nation, to sell and use crack at his Bangor apartment. He previously lived in the apartment with his 3-year-old son.

