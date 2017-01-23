Police ID Florida Woman Killed In I-95 Crash

January 23, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, florida, I-95, Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State troopers have identified a Florida woman killed over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 95.

The Hartford Courant reports an SUV driven by Heather Ann Otenti, of Bonita Springs, Florida, struck a wire guardrail in Old Lyme, Connecticut, on Sunday afternoon.

State police say the vehicle traveled down a steep embankment, hurtled into the air and then crashed into a tree.

Lynda Ranee Salek, also of Bonita Springs, was killed in the crash. Otenti suffered minor injuries.

State police say the crash closed the northbound side of the highway between exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme.

Lifestar had been called to the scene but was later canceled.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia