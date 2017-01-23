Home Invasion In Preston

January 23, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, home invasion, Preston

(Preston, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating a late morning home invasion in Preston.

They say around 10:30, troopers from the Troop E barracks in Montville were dispatched to a residence on Branch Hill Road on a report of a burglary and home invasion.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20-and-30-years-of-age, about 5-foot-6, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a black hat and a mask.

Prestons schools have been notified, police said.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or State Police in Montville at (860) 848-6500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia