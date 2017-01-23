(Preston, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating a late morning home invasion in Preston.

They say around 10:30, troopers from the Troop E barracks in Montville were dispatched to a residence on Branch Hill Road on a report of a burglary and home invasion.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20-and-30-years-of-age, about 5-foot-6, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a black hat and a mask.

Prestons schools have been notified, police said.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or State Police in Montville at (860) 848-6500.