George Krimsky, 1970’s AP Correspondent In Soviet Union, Dies

WASHINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Journalist and author George Krimsky, who covered

Charles Manson’s arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activity in the

Soviet Union and co-founded a center for international journalists, has died at

age 75.

Krimsky, who lived in Washington, died Friday after a yearlong battle with lung

cancer, his family said Saturday. He had a career that spanned nearly five

decades, much of that spent abroad or working in international affairs.

Krimsky grew up in New York, California and Connecticut, where he graduated in

1960 from The Gunnery prep school. After attending Middlebury College, he joined

the Army in 1962. Following three years of military service, during which he

studied Russian and lived in Germany, he returned home and took a job as a

reporter for The Republican newspaper in Waterbury.

In 1969 he began working for The Associated Press in Los Angeles, where he

covered Manson’s arrest following the killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate

and several other people, a deadly 1971 earthquake and the slayings of at least

25 migrant farm workers, among the worst serial murder cases in U.S. history.

He later worked for the AP at its New York headquarters and then, in 1974, was

posted in the Soviet Union as a correspondent. His Russian ancestry and command

of the language gave him access to political dissidents including nuclear

physicist Andrei Sakharov, the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Krimsky held secret meetings with Josef Stalin’s grandson Josef Alliluyev, who

pleaded with Krimsky to help him arrange a visit to the U.S. to see his mother

after she left him to seek her freedom in the West. In the end, Alliluyev’s

defection never happened, and Krimsky was expelled from the Soviet Union after a

false charge of espionage.

Keith Fuller, who became the AP’s president in 1976, denounced Krimsky’s

expulsion.

“From the facts before me, I can discern only that his sin was to be an

aggressive reporter,” Fuller said then.

Krimsky later was stationed in the Middle East, where he was based in Beirut

during the Lebanese civil war. He left the AP in 1985 to help establish what

became the International Center for Journalists, a training and help facility

based in Washington, D.C.

The AP’s vice president for standards, John Daniszewski, said Krimsky was

regarded as one of the AP’s finest foreign correspondents.

“He reported bravely and truthfully from Moscow, seeking out dissidents and

ordinary Russians at a time when Western reporters were under constant

surveillance,” Daniszewski said Saturday. “His eventual expulsion was a mark

of honor, and by founding ICFJ he went on to champion a free press globally.”

Krimsky worked as an independent media consultant, a journalism trainer, a

reporter and a columnist before retiring in 2012.

He co-authored the book “Hold the Press: The Inside Story on Newspapers,”

which explained the newspaper industry to regular people, and wrote “Bringing

the World Home: Showing Readers Their Global Connections,” a newsroom handbook.

Krimsky’s relatives said he requested they not hold a memorial service so

they’ll have a gathering for family and friends in his honor instead.

“His life,” the family said in an emailed statement, “was definitely worth

celebrating.”