Adams Leads UConn Men To Win Over East Carolina

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Jalen Adams scored 19 points to lead a short-handed UConn squad over East Carolina 72-65 Sunday in American Athletic Conference play.

Four of the six scholarship Huskies (9-11, 3-4) who played scored in double figures to help snap a two-game losing streak. Rodney Purvis had 16 points, while Kentan Facey and Amida Brimah each scored 13. Facey also finished with 10 rebounds for his third double-double in the last four games.

The Pirates (9-11, 1-6) dropped their sixth-straight contest and have not won since the new year. Kentrell Barkley scored 18 points, Elijah Hughes had 14 and Caleb White 13.

UConn held a 38-28 lead at the half and never let it dip below seven points after that. The Huskies shot 54 percent from the field (27-for-50) and used a 21-0 run to grab their largest lead of the first half, 34-14, with six minutes to play.

Adams had 10 points at the break and Facey added nine with eight rebounds as UConn shot 55.6 percent (15-for-27) from the field.

Elijah Hughes ended ECU’s almost seven-minute scoreless stretch with a 3-pointer, snapping a 0-for-12 shooting stretch. The Pirates answered back with a 13-0 stretch that trimmed the UConn lead to 34-27 with 1:58 to go.

BIG PICTURE

ECU: The Pirates were without leading scorer B.J. Tyson, who missed his second straight game with a leg injury, and head coach Jeff Lebo (hip surgery).

UConn: The Huskies played with only six healthy scholarship players with Steve Enoch (foot) and Juwan Durham (foot) both sitting out. UConn also has three other players (Terry Larrier, Alterique Gilbert, Mamadou Diarra) out for the season with injuries.

UP NEXT

ECU: The Pirates host Tulsa on Wednesday in their only home contest over a four-game stretch.

UConn: The Huskies head to Tampa, Fla. on Wednesday to play South Florida.

