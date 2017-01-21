Marchers Expected For Sister Event In Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Several thousand people are expected to take part in the Women’s March on Hartford as similar rallies are held in Washington and other cities across the country in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The demonstration is scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. outside the state Capitol.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other leading politicians in the state are expected to attend.

The rally is a sister event to the Women’s March on Washington, which also is on Saturday.

Demonstrators are expected to protest against Trump and call for the protection of the rights of women and families.

Nearly 5,000 people have indicated on the Hartford event’s Facebook page that they’ll be participating.

