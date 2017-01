(Glastonbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Glastonbury police have released the name of a man found dead last Saturday in town.

The person has been identified as 61-year-old Douglas Boston of Manchester.

He was found in a home at 4 Candlewood Road.

So far, there’s no word on a cause of death from the Chief State Medical Examiner, pending further testing.

Police say their investigation is continuing.