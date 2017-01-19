Police At Manchester Community College To Be Armed

January 19, 2017 8:25 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – On-campus police at Manchester Community College will begin carrying guns, after the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system approved a proposal submitted by the college. The announcement was made Thursday morning.

Last year, the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education adopted a formal process to approve armed police on community college campuses.

The process requires armed police to meet the same standards as municipal police officers and state troopers. Any requests for armed community college security must be approved by the president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

“This approval gives our POST-Certified Police Officers the designation of a Special Police Force,” said Gena Glickman, president of MCC. “We are fully supportive of the tools our police force needs to ensure the safety of our campus. The security of our students, staff, faculty and visitors is our priority.”

Until now, Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury was the only public community college in the state with armed police– something that dates back to when the college shared a campus with the University of Connecticut, which also has an armed police force.

Capital Community College in Hartford and Gateway Community College in New Have have also submitted proposals. Capital Community College will likely be approved soon, said CSCU.

