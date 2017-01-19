Babysitter Arrested

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut woman has been accused of stealing more than $17,000 worth of valuables from a family she worked for.

The Journal Inquirer reports 46-year-old Valerie Ludwig, of East Granby, was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny after a

Somers woman she babysat for contacted state police about missing items. Police say Ludwig admitted to stealing and pawning the family’s belongings.

Ludwig lived in an apartment the family owned. According to police, she said that the family paid her to clean out a unit next to hers. Ludwig explained that she wanted to impress the family by renovating the apartment so she pawned their belongings while they were on vacation.

Police were able to retrieve the items from the pawn shop and Ludwig’s car. She’s due in court next month.

