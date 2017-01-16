Milford FD Finds Car Underwater in Pond

(MILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) Milford Firefighters along with the department’s dive team arrived at the scene Sunday to find a car fully submerged in an icy pond.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, fire crews got a call saying that a car was in a pond behind a house on Tomahawk Lane. The Milford Fire Department Dive team entered the pond to search the car and they didn’t find anything inside. A heavy duty wrecker soon arrived and pulled the vehicle onto dry land.

Divers re-entered the icy pond to look for anyone who might be trapped, but said the area was clear.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)