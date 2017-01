(SALEM,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police responded to a 3 vehicle crash in Witter Road in Salem shortly before 5:30 pm Friday.Prior to the arrival of State Troopers,another vehicle drove through the crash scene and struck the occupants of the 3 crash vehicles who were standing outside.

Two Life Star helicopters responded to the scene to transport one adult and one child to the hospital

It is still unknown how many were taken to hospitals via ambulance or the extent of injuries.