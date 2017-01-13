Malloy To Attend President-Elect Trump’s Inauguration

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Governor Dannel Malloy has announced that he will attend next Friday’s inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump.

While his first inclination was not to attend, according to a written statement released Friday afternoon, Malloy says he’s decided to accept the invitation:

“President-Elect Trump was not the preferred candidate of either myself or the majority of Connecticut voters. His conduct during this transition has not assuaged my grave concern that he intends to fundamentally lead this nation in the wrong direction. However, I don’t believe this is the time for compassionate and reasoned voices to shrink away – be they Democrat, Republican, or independent. In fact, the presence of fair-minded people is now more important than ever. In the wake of this election and in opposition to many of the President-Elect’s recent actions, we are called upon to stand up, dust ourselves off, to be seen, and to be heard. We should be represented at the inauguration as a signal that we are not going away, and that we are resolved to continue fighting for fairness, equality, and decency.

“For these reasons, I plan to attend the inauguration ceremony and witness the peaceful transference of power from one president to the next – a cornerstone of our democracy. I understand some may choose differently, and I respect their choice.”

Malloy was an outspoken Trump critic during the campaign, describing him as having “fascist tendencies.” Trump took political shots at Malloy during a Connecticut rally, calling him a “bad governor.”

