Crash Sends Meriden Man To Hospital

January 13, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: crash, Meriden

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police are investigating an early morning crash they say left a man in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched around 1:15 to the area at 409 Colony Street.

There, they found 23-year-old Julian Melendez of Meriden trapped inside his vehicle, a 2007 Honda Civic.  He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that Melendez’s car was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Colony Street and didn’t negotiate a slight bend in the road.

They say Melendez’s car hit two utility poles and a second vehicle, which then struck a third vehicle.

His vehicle went airborne before striking a house, doing some minor damage.

Power was out for about a half-hour as a result of the crash.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.

