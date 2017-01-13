Crash Sends Meriden Man To Hospital

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police are investigating an early morning crash they say left a man in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched around 1:15 to the area at 409 Colony Street.

There, they found 23-year-old Julian Melendez of Meriden trapped inside his vehicle, a 2007 Honda Civic. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that Melendez’s car was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Colony Street and didn’t negotiate a slight bend in the road.

They say Melendez’s car hit two utility poles and a second vehicle, which then struck a third vehicle.

His vehicle went airborne before striking a house, doing some minor damage.

Power was out for about a half-hour as a result of the crash.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.