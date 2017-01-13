Connecticut’s ‘Kid Governor’ Takes Office

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Friday was inauguration day at the Old State House in Downtown Hartford for Connecticut’s Kid Governor.

Jessica Brocksom of Milford took the oath of office administered by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill in front of students, teachers and state leaders. She was selected by her peers from a group of seven finalists from around the state.

Brocksom ran on a platform of “helping animals, those without a voice.” She wants to stop animal cruelty, create tougher laws, collect toys and treats for animals and create a presentation on animal cruelty to be sent to all schools.

What do her classmates think? “They think it’s really cool and amazing that they have someone in their class … They also think it’s a really cool priority for me to have a great community issue for me to stop,” said Brocksom.

The kid governor program was launched by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network in 2015, to teach fifth-graders about state government and civics.