RAY DUNAWAY: The Downside of the Electronic Visit Verification System

January 12, 2017 12:03 PM By Ray Dunaway

Companions & Homemakers was told on January 3rd that, as of February 3rd, the state would no longer reimburse the company for its services because it is refusing use the new Electronic Visit Verification system.

Jonathan Hunt, director of communications for Companions & Homemakers joins Ray to discuss what this means.

David Dearborn, Communications Director of the CT Department of Social Services, also comments on the  Electronic Visit Verification system and its impact on Companions & Homemakers.

