Home Invasion Investigation In Willimantic

(Willimantic, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person was treated for minor injuries in Willimantic this morning after police say they were called to the scene of an early morning home invasion.

Willimantic Police Lieutenant Stan Parizo says they’re investigating two scenes; the address where the incident is said to have taken place, 75 West Avenue, as well as another location in the city.

The victim in the West Avenue residence was treated at Windham Hospital.

Parizo says they do have a person of interest in mind.

He says it appears to have been an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to the public.