Home Invasion Investigation In Willimantic

January 12, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: home invasion, Willimantic, Windham Hospital

(Willimantic, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person was treated for minor injuries in Willimantic this morning after police say they were called to the scene of an early morning home invasion.

Willimantic Police Lieutenant Stan Parizo says they’re investigating two scenes; the address where the incident is said to have taken place, 75 West Avenue, as well as another location in the city.

The victim in the West Avenue residence was treated at Windham Hospital.

Parizo says they do have a person of interest in mind.

He says it appears to have been an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia