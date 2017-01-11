The Women’s Beat: 90 in a Row – Part Deux

by Bob Joyce

Been there done that, but not this group.

The UConn Women have done it again. As for the second time in less than a decade, the Huskies have reeled off 90 straight wins and this streak shows NO signs of ending anytime soon. The 102-37 pasting of #20 USF Tuesday was this teams’ most consistent 40 minutes of the season. And shock of shocks, who started it all ?? The Huskies version of Lawrence Taylor (wish I thought of it)… Gabby Williams. Her energy is infectious with 4 blocks and three more steals last night in addition to 11 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists. And it snowballed to everyone else where they lead the Bulls 65-16 at the half. It was a devastating 20 minutes… just like Mississippi State and Texas in the last two Sweet 16 games. They make quality teams look bad time and time again. Why ? They play the game the right way and they’re more relentless than any team in the Women’s game. Geno Auriemma has a fear, failing these players to get the most out of them..It’s worked pretty well hasn’t it ??

The best thing that could have happened to this group is the opening game at Florida State where the Noles’ should have won. Since that game, UConn has showed the toughness and grit it takes to win it all again. I just hope IF the Huskies enter the NCAA’s unbeaten, they finish the job… They’ve earned that opportunity with the only roadblock to a perfect regular season is South Carolina in early February in Storrs. Honestly, I don’t think the Gamecocks can win at Gampel Pavilion. They were shell shocked 2 years ago…

And while this team stated the season without an All American, let alone a first team All Conference performer, the “Core Four” will certainly be on some of those lists by season’s end… Now, it’s onto 91 and beyond as the Huskies look to get better every day. But it will be hard to match what the Huskies did at the XL Center Tuesday Night… it was truly special.

Join us Saturday from Dallas with pregame at 2:30 for the Huskies and SMU Mustangs.