Flu Activity Up In Connecticut

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Influenza season is beginning to ramp up in Connecticut.
Positive tests for influenza and hospitalizations are on the rise.
The state Department of Public Health is classifying flu as “widespread” here.
Dr. Virginia Bieluch, the chief of the division of infectious diseases with the Hospital of Central Connecticut says they’re looking out for a particular strain this season.
She says most of those cases have been classified as Type “A”.
She says it’s not too early to receive a flu shot.
As always Bieluch says prevent the spread of flu by practicing good hand hygiene, coughing or sneezing into your elbow and staying home if you become ill.