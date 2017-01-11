Programming Note: WTIC will air President-Elect Trump's press conference live at 11am.

Canterbury Convenience Store Robbed Of Cash, Cigarettes

January 11, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Canterbury, robbery

CANTERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police are searching for the man who robbed the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Westminster Road in Canterbury Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, police say the masked suspect approached a clerk outside the store and placed a hard object into the back of the clerk’s head and demanded money. The clerk placed cash from the register and safe into a black duffle bag, said police.

The suspect then asked where the cigarettes were stored, and filled large garbage bags with them before fleeing out the west side of the building in an unknown direction, said troopers.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing 6’1″ to 6’4″. In addition to the mask, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket, dark colored pants and shoes, and a black scarf covering his face.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 860-779-4900  or text “TIP711″ to 274637.

