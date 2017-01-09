This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 9, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, has a 2016 Job Market Roundup on an all new Jill On Money.
7:20- Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) urged Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Michael Bzdyra to quickly find a new private vendor to perform driver’s license renewal services previously provided by AAA Northeast. Connecticut’s contract with AAA Northeast ended on January 1st.
7:50- Dr. Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), talks peanut allergy. Dr. Fauci has recommendations including a focus on introducing peanut-containing foods to infants.
8:50- Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr, East Haven Mayor, joins Ray for our first Mayor Monday. East Haven secured $200,000 dollar grant to open a skate park in June of 2017, and Maturo talks about the project.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.