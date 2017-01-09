Silver Alert Issued For Missing Coventry Man

(COVENTRY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83 year old Coventry man.Don Minton’s wife says her husband left their home on South Street around 11:30 Monday morning to go to a store in Bolton, and did not return
Minton has early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease and a heart condition, for which he takes medication.
He left home in a dark blue Hyundai Sante Fe with Connecticut registration ARBITO.
Anyone who has information about Minton or his vehicle should immediately contact Coventry Police at 860-742-7331.