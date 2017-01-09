Silver Alert Issued For Missing Coventry Man

January 9, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: Coventry, missing, Silver Alert

(COVENTRY,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – A  Silver Alert has been issued  for an 83 year old Coventry man.Don Minton’s wife says  her husband  left their home on South Street around 11:30  Monday morning to go to  a store in Bolton, and did not return

Minton has early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease and a heart condition, for which he takes medication.

He left home in a  dark blue Hyundai Sante Fe with Connecticut registration ARBITO.

Anyone who has information about Minton or his  vehicle  should immediately contact Coventry Police at 860-742-7331.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia