Aaron Hernandez Trial Witness Sentenced For Bar Shooting

(Hartford, CT, 02/04/14) Alexander Bradley, an associate of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez, is arraigned on multiple firearms charges in Connecticut Superior Court in Hartford. Bradley was shot three times in the leg after leaving the Hartford ,CT nightclub, Vevo and allegedly fired back at the bar in retaliation.Tuesday, February 4, 2014. Staff Photo by Nancy Lane

