Groups Urge State To Reform Taxes, Encourage Cooperation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Retaining Connecticut’s workforce, overhauling the state’s various taxes and fees, and creating incentives to encourage regional cooperation among cities and towns are some of the recommendations from a recent economic summit held by an unusual coalition of state interest groups.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, Connecticut Business and Industry Association and the Connecticut AFL-CIO have released a summary of the top findings from their second summit on the future of the state’s economy.

All three groups, which met in mid-November, hope state officials will consider the package of recommendations in the new legislative session, which opened Jan. 4.

The groups are calling for “goal-oriented state budgeting” to advance economic innovation in Connecticut, as well expansion of the role of regional councils of governments and alliances, among other initiatives.