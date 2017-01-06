School Bus Crashes In Manchester, Avon After Snow

January 6, 2017 10:00 AM
AVON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut reported a pair of accidents involving school buses as a steady snow fell across much of the state.

Police in Avon says two students as well as the driver were in a school bus that rolled onto its side on Bayberry Hill Road on Friday morning. There were no reported injuries.

Manchester police said a school bus knocked down a pole in the area of East Center Street. The driver was the only person on board and reported minor injuries.

Both accidents remain under investigation.

Snowfall was light across the state with no more than couple of inches in most places.

 

