Pedestrian Killed In East Haven

(East Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – East Haven police say a woman struck by a vehicle Thursday has died.
Just after 7:00 p.m., officers say they were called to an area on Coe Avenue on a report of a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident.
The victim, 47-year-old Colleen Carney, was found suffering from serious injuries and was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
Police say Carney was hit by a 2014 BMW being driven by 56-year-old David Parise.
A preliminary investigation shows Parise driving north on Coe Avenue at the time Carney was struck.
No arrests have been made but police say the crash was, in all likelihood, a tragic accident.
Witnesses or those with information are being asked to contact East Haven police.