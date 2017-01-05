How Crumbling Foundations Affect The Real Estate Market

(CBS Connecticut) – Crumbling foundations in Eastern Connecticut will affect the real estate market for 25 years to come. That’s the prediction of Dan Keune, president-elect of the Connecticut Association of Realtors.

Keune says the problem has been a force in the market for about a decade, and has forced some would-be sellers to the sidelines, while it has prompted buyers to ask more questions.

“You can’t blame them if I can’t give them a comfort level as to who poured it; who supplied the concrete.”

Hundreds of homeowners have filed complaints about failing foundations. The problem was traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing pyrrhotite, which apparently reacted with oxygen and water and lead to severe foundation cracks. A final state Department of Consumer Protection report released Tuesday says J.J. Mottes was the only company that made the concrete.

Keune says the key is for buyers to do their homework and selected a home inspector who is familiar with the issue.

“Do your best to be an educated buyer. Choose the right home inspector … When you’re choosing your home inspector, ask them what they know on this subject.”

Foundation repairs can easily run into six figures– in many cases wiping out the value of a home.