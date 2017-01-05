Cromwell Kmart, Enfield Sears Among 150 Stores Closing Nationwide

CROMWELL, Conn (CBS Connecticut) – Sears Holdings Corporation has announced the closure of 78 Kmart stores as well as 26 Sears store locations,in addition to the 46 stores whose closure was announced just over one week ago on Tuesday December 27, 2016. Among the store locations to be closing this spring are the Kmart store in Cromwell, CT and the Sears store and Auto Center in Enfield. These stores join Sears West Hartford, whose closure was announced in November, 2016.

The closures are part of Sears Holdings’ ongoing effort to “facilitate the transformation of Sears from a store-based, asset-intensive business model into a membership-focused, asset-light business model,” as stated in a company press release dated January 5, 2017. This strategy also includes the recent announcement that Sears Holdings will sell its Craftsman Tool property to New Britain based Stanley Black and Decker.

Sears Holdings stated the 150 stores selected for closure were deemed to be struggling financially. The company also said that eligible employees will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply to open positions at Kmart and Sears locations which are remaining open.

Liquidation sales at the closing locations are expected to begin as early as Friday, January 6th. The Cromwell Kmart is projected to close its doors mid-March, while the Enfield Sears will remain open until the end of March.