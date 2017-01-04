RAY DUNAWAY: The Crumbling Foundations Report

January 4, 2017 11:09 AM By Ray Dunaway

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) shared a statement after the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) released its crumbling foundations report required by the Connecticut General Assembly:

“This report documents the work done to date by the staff of the Department of Consumer Protection. As such, it accurately lays out the Commissioner’s efforts which have been laudable. Unfortunately, it totally begs the question of what needs to happen next to solve this problem, which will require the concerted effort of all levels of government.”

Courtney will elaborate on his statement as he joins Ray this morning.

