Pelletier: No Appetite For Labor Concessions

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The leader of Connecticut’s largest labor organization says she’s disappointed Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is already talking about state employee labor concessions as a way to balance the state budget.

Lori Pelletier, the Connecticut AFL-CIO president, says “there is not an appetite” among state workers for additional givebacks. They last agreed to a concession package in 2011, which included changes to health and retirement benefits.

Pelletier says workers are frustrated Malloy’s administration didn’t follow through with many cost-saving measures they suggested.

During Wednesday’s address to the legislature, Malloy said a “responsible and balanced solution” to Connecticut’s budget deficit problem must include state employee concessions.

Malloy says his administration has been in discussions with state employee union leaders. However, Pelletier says those talks have focused on restructuring pension payments, not concessions.

