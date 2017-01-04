5 Future Winter Classic Destinations

by Rob Joyce

The NHL continued its annual slate of outdoor games this weekend. First in the Centennial Classic in Toronto the future of the league shined, as the Maple Leafs shocked the Red Wings in overtime 5-4 in an instant classic. The third period featured seven goals, including Detroit tying the game with a second left, followed by 19-year-old rookie sensation Auston Matthews tallying the game-winner in the extra session for Toronto.

That was followed by the Winter Classic on Monday at Busch Stadium, where the Blues downed the Blackhawks 4-1. There’s still a game to come next month at Heinz Field, and the Oilers beat the Jets back in October in the Heritage Classic.

Though some have claimed of outdoor fatigue, it’s clear the league isn’t doing away with them anytime soon. Since playing regular season outdoor games in 2003, the NHL has put on 21 such affairs at assorted baseball and football stadiums around North America. As they expand, though, where else should they go? Here are our five ideas:

5) Caesar’s Palace:

The league first tried outdoor games in the 1991 preseason, which included the Kings beating the Rangers 5-2 on a rink built over the parking lot of the Caesar’s Palace casino. The league is rolling out the expansion Vegas Black Knights next fall. Why not continue the exposure tour and put an outdoor game there once more? And if not at Caesar’s, build another outdoor rink somewhere near the Strip. It makes sense for a region that has done well thus far, but needs to continue to build a hockey fan base.

4) Friends Arena:

Want to grow the game internationally? Why not go to the largest stadium in the Nordic countries, where 50,000 fans would surely pack the house in Stockholm, Sweden. And there are numerous teams you could put there. The Sedin twins are aging vets, but they’d attract a crowd in their native Sweden if the Canucks went. The Lightning, Penguins and Ducks all have numerous Swedes on their rosters, while two of the game’s biggest stars play for the Rangers and Senators (Henrik Lundqvist and Erik Karlsson, respectively). The league has done international games before, but this would be a step up.

3) Krestovksy Stadium:

Ignore the political baggage that comes with putting a game in Russia. In a vacuum it makes a lot of sense. Outside of the United States and Canada, Russia has always pumped out great hockey talent. The country’s biggest stadium (Luzhniki Stadium in Russia) is under renovation for the 2018 World Cup, but the 70,000-seat Krestovsky in Saint Petersburg is a good second. Pick any one of a number of teams with Russian stars to place there – Alex Ovechkin and the Caps obviously start that discussion.

2) National Mall:

The first time Washington DC hosted an outdoor game, the National Mall was thrown around as a pipe dream. The game was ultimately played at Nationals Park, but think of the attention a hockey rink on the Mall would get. Stadium seating would be a logistical challenge, to say the least, but hundreds of thousands of people can pack the area, it would be far and away the most unique setting ever and it would generate unheard of buzz, which is basically the goal of these games anyways. The league can overlook obstructed viewing because the tickets will sell regardless and it will get a ton of viewers.

1) Daytona International Speedway:

Other tracks hold more people, but hear me out. It’s two hours east of Tampa, where one of the exciting teams in the league play in the Lightning. It’s three hours north of Sunrise, where the Panthers boast some exciting young talent, such as defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Put them in a 101,000-seat stadium and give Gary Bettman the southern exposure he so desperately loves. If they figured out how to build a hockey rink inside Dodger Stadium, they can figure out how to do it in Florida. Consider it a unique challenge.