Probe of Ansonia Tax Office Launched

(Ansonia, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Authorities have launched an investigation into the Ansonia tax office.

In a statement from city hall, Mayor David Cassetti says several irregularities within the office were brought to his attention on December 28.

He doesn’t say what those irregularities are but is assuring residents at this point, no money is missing or unaccounted for, adding it was necessary he call for a police investigation into the matter.

Cassetti says the tax collector is now on paid leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

In the same statement, city corporation counsel John Marini says he wants taxpayers to know the irregularities will be reviewed thoroughly to determine how they occurred and what the next course of action will be.