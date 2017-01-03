Man Known For Weaponized Drones Arrested Again

CLINTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The man who gained notoriety for posting online videos of drones shooting bullets and flames has been arrested again.
Clinton police Tuesday arrested Austin Haughwout, 20, on a charge of third-degree possession of child pornography. Similar charges were lodged against him last year. Police say they can’t discuss further details of the case because the warrant has been sealed.
Haughwout is due in Middletown Superior Court on January 10. He’s free on a written promise to appear.
In a separate case last year, Haughwout lost a bid to overturn his expulsion from Central Connecticut State University.
University officials said he was expelled in 2015 for threatening to shoot people at the school. Haughwout denied the allegation and said the drones were the real reason he got kicked out.