5 Worst QBs to Start a Playoff Game

by Rob Joyce

The playoffs are where the best of the best shine. After a grueling 16-game schedule, the dozen teams who have proven their worth get to advance for a shot at the Super Bowl. Normally this features a “who’s who” of stars, especially at the quarterback position. Just look at the NFC, where mainstays Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matt Stafford, Matt Ryan and Eli Manning join stud rookie Dak Prescott. In the AFC, of course Tom Brady and the Patriots are there, and two-time Super Bowl champ Ben Roethlisberger is, too, along with Alex Smith. Then, um, it’s… uh… not much.

Quarterback issues are abound for different reasons in Miami, Houston and Oakland, leaving themselves an awfully difficult road to navigate. It also leaves the likes of Matt Moore, Matt McGloin, Connor Cook, Tom Savage or Brock Osweiler to start an NFL playoff game. Yikes.

There’s a strong chance of some brutal quarterback play come this weekend, some of the above names have a shot to join this list of career backups who managed, for one reason or another, to start a playoff game.

5) TJ Yates, 2011:

The only quarterback on our list who actually won a playoff game, it looked like the start of a good career when a rookie Yates was thrust into action for the Texans. Matt Leinart broke his collarbone on Thanksgiving weekend, so Yates started the rest of the way, even earning NFL Rookie of the Week honors after a big game against the Bengals. Then in the playoffs against that same Cincy team he led Houston to its first-ever playoff win in a 31-10 romp, as Yates on needed to throw for 159 yards and a score. The next week against the Ravens, though, saw the rookie throw for three picks in a 20-13 loss, and was second or third on the depth chart for the next few seasons with Houston and Atlanta.

For his career Yates has thrown for 1,534 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, most recently leading the Texans last year to a few wins. He’s a backup in Miami.

4) Todd Marinovich, 1991:

The former first-round pick only lasted two seasons in the NFL for a variety of reasons, but he actually earned himself a playoff start with the Raiders in 1991. In Week 17 starter Jay Schroeder got hurt, and in relief Marinovich threw for 243 yards. However, the playoff game against the Chiefs the next week spun a different tale: 12-of-23 for 140 yards and four interceptions in a 10-6 loss to Kansas City. Marinovich would start seven games in 1992 before his career ended.

3) Scott Zolak, 1998:

The former Patriots backup started just seven games in his eight year career, compiling 1,314 career pass yards. Alas, starter Drew Bledsoe broke a finger on his throwing hand, forcing him to miss New England’s playoff game against Jacksonville. Zolak wasn’t horrific (21-of-44 for 190 yards and an interception) and he played about as well as Jaguars’ starter Mark Brunell, but the Jags pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 25-10 victory.

2) Joe Webb, 2012:

Webb is currently a backup quarterback/wide receiver/kick returner for the Panthers, but in his time with the Vikings he was predominantly a signal caller. In his career he’s thrown for 853 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions, none of which came in the 2012 season. But when Christian Ponder hurt his elbow right before the playoffs Webb was thrust into action in the Wild Card Round against Green Bay. In case you couldn’t guess, Aaron Rodgers vs. Joe Webb didn’t go well. Webb completed just 11 of 30 passes for 180 yards, a garbage time touchdown and a pick in a 24-10 defeat. He hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular season game since.

1) Ryan Lindley, 2014:

In nine games between 2012-14, Lindley threw two touchdowns to 11 interceptions and barely completed 50 percent of his passes. But because Carson Palmer tore his ACL and Drew Stanton sprained his MCL, Lindley was forced into action for Weeks 16 and 17, and the subsequent playoff game. It went about as you’d expect: Lindley threw for 81 yards, a TD and two picks, Arizona had the fewest total yards of any team in NFL playoff history (78) and they were beaten fairly handily by a 7-8-1 Panthers team.