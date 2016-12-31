Team USA Beats Team Canada 3-1 In World Junior Hockey

TORONTO (AP) _ Colin White and Jordan Greenway scored early power-play goals and Joseph Woll made 25 saves to help the United States beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday for the top spot in Group B in the world junior hockey championship.

Jeremy Bracco also scored for the United States (4-0-0). White and Woll play at Boston College, Greenway at Boston University, and Bracco for Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League.

Thomas Chabot scored on a 5-on-3 power play for Canada (3-1-0).

The Americans scored on two of their first three shots.

With Tyson Jost off for goalie interference, White scored at 4:31 by one-timing a pass from Greenway. Canadian defenseman Philippe Myers was called for kneeing less than a minute later and the Americans again took advantage. Greenway gathered the puck down low and breezed through the top of the crease untouched to tuck the puck past Connor Ingram at 6:04.

U.S. captain Luke Kunin was tossed from the game early in the second period. He flattened Myers behind the net and was given a five-minute interference major and game misconduct. Myers did not return.

Charlie McAvoy’s tripping penalty gave Canada its second 5-on-3 advantage, and Chabot crept in from the point to beat Woll at 8:12 of the second.

Bracco restored the two-goal edge with 6:52 left in the period.

Sweden won Group A, beating the Czech Republic 5-2 in Montreal on Saturday for its 40th consecutive group stage win since 2007

Ottawa draft pick Jonathan Dahlen had a hat trick and Rasmus Asplund and Jens Looke also scored for Sweden (4-0-0). David Kase and Filip Hronek scored for the Czech Republic (1-1-2).

“We had a special game because we had nothing to play for,” coach Tomas Monten said. “We’d already won the group, so we said, `Forty games, 10 years, that’s a record that will be tough to beat.’ I think the players wanted to be involved in that historical moment and we used it as a trigger before the game.”

The Swedes haven’t lost a group stage game since they fell in overtime to the United States in 2007.

