Cut In DMV Wait Times

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A pilot program at two Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles offices is being credited with reducing overall customer wait times by 55 percent, from an hour and 17 minutes down to about 34 minutes.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the changes are being rolled out at other DMV offices.

The pilot program was launched in September and October in Wethersfield and Enfield.

The DMV has been dogged by long wait times since a computer overhaul last year.

The DMV opened its doors at both locations 15 minutes early to review paperwork and compliance requirements for as many customers as possible, to smooth out the early morning rush.

Other changes include immediately providing customers a ticket for service and making an employee available to help customers when they arrive.