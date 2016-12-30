Authorities Search A Fifth Day For Missing Dirt Biker

December 30, 2016 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Dirt Bike, search, Sterling, Todd Allen

STERLING, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut authorities are searching for a fifth day for a dirt biker who disappeared Monday after texting his girlfriend that he had fallen off his motorcycle and hurt his leg.

Police with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection returned to wooded areas in Sterling to search for 18-year-old Todd Allen. Volunteers and state police search and rescue dogs were also expected at the scene.

Police say Allen was last seen Monday afternoon on his dirt bike, which he often rode on trails in Sterling and neighboring Coventry, Rhode Island.

Authorities say they tried to call Allen’s cellphone and determine its location, but it appears to be either off or its battery is dead. Police say they also couldn’t determine a precise location through phone records.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia