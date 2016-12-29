Two Children In Foster Care Have Died In Traffic-related Incidents In The Last Week

December 29, 2016 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Department of Children and Families, foster care, Michael Shore, Noah McCoy

(CBS Connecticut) — The state Child Fatality Review Panel is investigating the separate traffic-related deaths of two children who were in foster care through the state Department of Children and Families. A third child in foster care, an infant died earlier this month.

Fourteen year-old Michael Shore was struck and killed by a Jeep and a van on Route 8 in Naugatuck.

Assistant State Child Advocate Faith VosWinkle says he had gotten out of a vehicle after an argument with foster parents.

As it has been reported, Michael’s father had a pretty serious arrest,” VosWinkle said. “Obviously that is one parent who cannot care for him because his father is in jail.”

In a separate incident, a 6-year-old boy who died in a one-car rollover on I-91 in North Haven was also in foster care.

Noah McCoy was in the car with his older brother.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup, according to State Police.  The 23-year-old woman driving the car was not a foster parent, but was a relative.

