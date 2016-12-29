New Britain Fire Displaces 21

December 29, 2016 4:14 PM
Filed Under: fire, New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Fire struck a six-unit apartment building in New Britain Thursday morning.

Five of the units in the three-story building at 22 Hurlburt Street were occupied. In all, 21 people were displaced.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

One woman in the building was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation; no firefighters were injured.

The rear porches of the building suffered heavy damage. There was smoke damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia