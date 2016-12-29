New Britain Fire Displaces 21

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Fire struck a six-unit apartment building in New Britain Thursday morning.
Five of the units in the three-story building at 22 Hurlburt Street were occupied. In all, 21 people were displaced.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.
One woman in the building was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation; no firefighters were injured.
The rear porches of the building suffered heavy damage. There was smoke damage throughout the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.