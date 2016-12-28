Search On For Armed Robber In Naugatuck

December 28, 2016 6:28 PM
Filed Under: Naugatuck, robbery

(NAUGATUCK,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Naugatuck Police are looking for the man who robbed the  DP Mart on New Haven Road  at about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash.He fled the scene  in what appeared to be s  four door 2009 or 2010 Toyota Corolla..

Based on  the description , police believe the suspect may be  the same person who robbed  the Cork and Keg   store on Rubber Avenue  November 29.

Anyone with information  on the identity of the suspect  is urged to call Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221  or the  Naugatuck Police Department  Confidential Tip Line  at 203-720-1010.

