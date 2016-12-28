Search On For Armed Robber In Naugatuck

(NAUGATUCK,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Naugatuck Police are looking for the man who robbed the DP Mart on New Haven Road at about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash.He fled the scene in what appeared to be s four door 2009 or 2010 Toyota Corolla..
Based on the description , police believe the suspect may be the same person who robbed the Cork and Keg store on Rubber Avenue November 29.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the Naugatuck Police Department Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.