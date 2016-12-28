5 Biggest Sports Stories of 2016

by Rob Joyce

The New Year is nearly upon us, and it was an interesting 2016, to say the least. From noted celebrity deaths to the most hostile presidential election cycle in modern history, a lot of negativity hovered over the year. However, there was plenty to celebrate, especially in the great escape that is sports. With honorable mentions to the Villanova-North Carolina basketball title game, the phenomenal Alabama-Clemson college football championship and plenty of other noteworthy stories, here were the top headlines of the year 2016:

5) Leicester City shocks the world:

Talk about the ultimate underdog story. At 5000-1 odds to start the year, the Little Foxes turned in one of the greatest Cinderella stories of all-time. A year after being promoted, Leicester was at or near the top of the Premier League table for the majority of the season, going from a pesky team on a hot streak, to a legitimate contender, to a team that wound up winning the whole thing.

4) Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA championship:

Overcoming a 3-1 series deficit. Doing it against the winningest regular season team of all-time. Ending a five-decade championship drought for the city. Having the prodigy return home to do it. Pick any one of these storylines and the Cavaliers’ seven-game epic over the Warriors would be a classic. Combine them all, and include Kyrie Irving’s shot, LeBron’s block and Kevin Love’s defensive stand on Steph Curry, and you have yourself an all-timer.

3) Notable deaths:

On a more somber note, giants of many sports were lost in 2016. Muhammad Ali, one of the most important figures not just in sports, but in the entire world. Gordie Howe. Arnold Palmer. Pat Summitt. Craig Sager. All true pioneers of their respective sports that paved the way for what we see today, both on and off the playing surface.

2) Olympic heroes new and old dominate Rio:

The infrastructure of the Summer Games was a mess, to say the least, and the results will reverberate through the region for years to come. However, the actual performances themselves were breathtaking.

You had the old staples solidifying their status as legends in Michael Phelps (five golds and a silver; 23 gold medals over four Olympics) and Usain Bolt (making it a three-peat in the 100-, 200- and 4×100-meter dash). Then there was the new blood. In the pool, Katie Ledecky won four golds and a silver, and at 19 is primed to be the superstar of American swimming for the next decade. Then Simone Biles led the “Final Five” of the U.S. gymnastics team, winning five medals total, including four golds. She’s the first American female gymnast to win four golds at a single Games.

1) The Cubs end the drought:

As if there was any doubt, the ending of the Cubs’ 108-year wait is our top sports story of 2016. The best team in the regular season, Chicago trailed Cleveland 3-1 in the series, then in an epic Game 7 saw a three-run lead evaporate, a rain delay come before extras, then a victory that made Chicago into a mob scene. The bad news for the rest of baseball? With so many young stars on the roster, this could become a regular occurrence.