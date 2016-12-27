Police Pursuit Leads To Crash In East Hartford

December 27, 2016 8:16 AM
Filed Under: East Hartford, hartford, police chase

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – At least two people fled after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Main Street and Sutton Avenue in East Hartford early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle had been involved in a police pursuit that began in Hartford, said authorities. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene of a home invasion on Henry Street in Hartford.

Power was cut to more than 150 homes and businesses in East Hartford as a result of the crash, which occurred around 2:15 a.m. Eversource was working to restore power to those affected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia