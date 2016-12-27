Police Pursuit Leads To Crash In East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – At least two people fled after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Main Street and Sutton Avenue in East Hartford early Tuesday morning.
The vehicle had been involved in a police pursuit that began in Hartford, said authorities. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene of a home invasion on Henry Street in Hartford.
Power was cut to more than 150 homes and businesses in East Hartford as a result of the crash, which occurred around 2:15 a.m. Eversource was working to restore power to those affected.