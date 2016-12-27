Bullets Strike Stamford Home

December 27, 2016 3:54 AM
Filed Under: bullets, Seaton Road, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say no one was hurt when a Stamford home was hit by several bullets after shots were fired in the area.

The Advocate reported Monday that Sgt. Adrian Novia says three different residents called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the neighborhood on Saturday night. Officers arrived and found that several rounds had struck a home on Seaton Road. No one was hit.

Novia says officers haven’t located any suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia