Bullets Strike Stamford Home

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say no one was hurt when a Stamford home was hit by several bullets after shots were fired in the area.
The Advocate reported Monday that Sgt. Adrian Novia says three different residents called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the neighborhood on Saturday night. Officers arrived and found that several rounds had struck a home on Seaton Road. No one was hit.
Novia says officers haven’t located any suspects.
The incident remains under investigation.
