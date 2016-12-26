UConn Firing Head Football Coach Bob Diaco

(CBS Connecticut) — The University of Connecticut today announced that it is dismissing head football coach Bob Diaco. Under terms of his contract, the coach will be paid a $3.4-million payment.
Diaco led the Huskies for three seasons, for a total record of 11 wins and 26 losses.
He led the team to the Saint Petersburg Bowl in his second year, but this year the team was 3 and 9, and won just one game in their conference.
The Huskies failed to win any road games. The team finished last in the East Division of the American Athletic Conference.
The timing of the announcement may have been effected by financial considerations. Under the terms of Diaco’s contract, the coach gets a payment if he is fired before the end of the agreement. The amount of the payment due to the coach decreases each year on January 1. Diaco’s termination is effective January 2, making his firing $1.6-million less expensive than it would have been just a few days earlier.
Before the season began, UConn locked Diaco into a 2-year contract extension that would have run through 2020. Under that deal, Diaco’s pay would have increased to $2.1-million annually by the final year. His based salary was $400,000, with the rest of the pay coming in appearance fees and bonuses.
UConn sent a statement:
University of Connecticut Director of Athletics David Benedict announced today that head football coach Bob Diaco has been relieved of his coaching duties, effective January 2.
“I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success,” Benedict said. “I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly wish them future success.”
“This is obviously not the way I had hoped things would turn out, but I appreciate having had the opportunity to be here at UConn,” said Diaco. “I thank the administration, staff and fans of the UConn Football program for their passion and support over these three years. Most importantly, I want to say how much I love the players on this team and will be rooting for their success. I know that there are great things to come for all of them.”
Husky football just completed its third season under Diaco, finishing with a 3-9 record. In three seasons under Diaco, the team was 11-26.
“I know this may come as a surprise to our fans and supporters given the timing of this decision,” continued Benedict. “However, it became apparent to me that a change in program direction is necessary at this time.”
Athletic Department officials will begin reviewing head coach options immediately and will update fans and supporters throughout the process.