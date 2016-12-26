UConn Firing Head Football Coach Bob Diaco

(CBS Connecticut) — The University of Connecticut today announced that it is dismissing head football coach Bob Diaco. Under terms of his contract, the coach will be paid a $3.4-million payment.

Diaco led the Huskies for three seasons, for a total record of 11 wins and 26 losses.

He led the team to the Saint Petersburg Bowl in his second year, but this year the team was 3 and 9, and won just one game in their conference.

The Huskies failed to win any road games. The team finished last in the East Division of the American Athletic Conference.

The timing of the announcement may have been effected by financial considerations. Under the terms of Diaco’s contract, the coach gets a payment if he is fired before the end of the agreement. The amount of the payment due to the coach decreases each year on January 1. Diaco’s termination is effective January 2, making his firing $1.6-million less expensive than it would have been just a few days earlier.

Before the season began, UConn locked Diaco into a 2-year contract extension that would have run through 2020. Under that deal, Diaco’s pay would have increased to $2.1-million annually by the final year. His based salary was $400,000, with the rest of the pay coming in appearance fees and bonuses.

UConn sent a statement: