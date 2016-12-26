Fire Damages New Haven Condo Complex

December 26, 2016 6:00 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — Thirteen units have been left uninhabitable, by a condo fire today in New Haven.

City spokesman Laurence Grotheer says nineteen people have been forced from their homes.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation,” Grotheer said.  “One possible scenario has the fire getting starting in a unoccuppied unit, giving the fire a bit of a head start ahead of the fire department’s response.”

One resident suffered smoke inhalation, and another was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A firefighter was injured by glass.

