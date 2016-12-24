Trooper Delivers Baby On Highway

December 24, 2016 7:20 PM
Filed Under: baby delivery, connecticut state police, Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Connecticut State Police trooper made a special delivery on Route 2 in Glastonbury Saturday morning.

Police say a woman was in labor, on the way to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, but the baby didn’t wait. Police received a 911 call reporting a woman in labor on Route 2 westbound in the area of Exit 7. The baby was born around 9:15 a.m.

Trooper First Class Greg Capps successfully delivered the six-pound, two-ounce baby. Ebenezer Okafur and mother were reported to be doing well at the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
WTIC Holiday Stores 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia