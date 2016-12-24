Trooper Delivers Baby On Highway

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Connecticut State Police trooper made a special delivery on Route 2 in Glastonbury Saturday morning.
Police say a woman was in labor, on the way to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, but the baby didn’t wait. Police received a 911 call reporting a woman in labor on Route 2 westbound in the area of Exit 7. The baby was born around 9:15 a.m.
Trooper First Class Greg Capps successfully delivered the six-pound, two-ounce baby. Ebenezer Okafur and mother were reported to be doing well at the hospital.