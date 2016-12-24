2 Arrested In Bristol Stabbing

December 24, 2016 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Bristol, stabbing

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Bristol, police say two men are under arrest in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this fall.

The stabbing occurred October 30.

Police say 22-year-old Bristol resident Christopher Capolupo is being held on $750,000 on a host of charges including attempted murder, conspiracy and assault.

An accomplice, Edwin Velez, also 22 from Bristol, conspiracy and assault charges.

His bond was set at $500,000.

The victim suffered life threatening wounds in the attack and underwent surgery.

Police say more arrests are expected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
WTIC Holiday Stores 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia