2 Arrested In Bristol Stabbing

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Bristol, police say two men are under arrest in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this fall.
The stabbing occurred October 30.
Police say 22-year-old Bristol resident Christopher Capolupo is being held on $750,000 on a host of charges including attempted murder, conspiracy and assault.
An accomplice, Edwin Velez, also 22 from Bristol, conspiracy and assault charges.
His bond was set at $500,000.
The victim suffered life threatening wounds in the attack and underwent surgery.
Police say more arrests are expected.