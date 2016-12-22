Senate Lawmakers Reach Power-sharing Agreement

(CBS Connecticut) — Legislative leaders today said they have reached an agreement on how to share power in the state senate, where there are an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.

The deal avoids a possible court fight.

The top Republican and the top Democrat in the chamber say they will cooperatively manage the senate over the next two years.

Each committee will have two senate chairmen, in addition to an existing co-chair from the state house.

Each chairman will have an equal say over senate bills and agendas, and there will be an equal number of lawmakers from each party on each committee.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney will keep his current title, but the top Republican in the chamber, Len Fasano, will pick up the new title of Senate Republican President.

The agreement also requires that key state budget bills be released to the public at least 12 hours before a vote.

In recent years, some budget bills have been unveiled only a short time before a vote was held.